‘A little more motivated’: ‘No Kings’ part 2 draws huge crowds in the suburbs, city

Francine Lombardo of Arlington Heights holds up her sign so drivers on Route 14 can see during the “No Kings” rally Saturday at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The “No Kings” rally Saturday in Elgin had the feeling of a hometown parade except there were no floats and spectators grabbed all the attention.

Which is exactly what the thousands who lined either side and the median for several blocks along busy Kimball Street had hoped.

The almost continuous blaring of horns from passing traffic was apparent affirmation for the participants in one of four “No Kings” rallies in Kane County. Rallies also were held in Arlington Heights, Geneva, Lisle, Mount Prospect, Schaumburg and several other suburbs as well as in big cities, including Chicago and New York.

Throngs descended on the Chicago Loop. After a massive rally in Grant Park, many took to downtown streets to show opposition to efforts including President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign that’s deployed federal agents and troops to the Chicago area.

While an official headcount wasn’t known, some estimates put attendance on Saturday at 100,000 or more, well beyond previous Chicago demonstrations.

Across the country, millions were expected to participate Saturday in the followup to the inaugural national “No Kings” protests in June supporting democracy and opposing Trump administration policies and actions, including escalating immigration efforts.

“We’re probably a little more motivated,” said Lisa Madrid, one of the organizers of Elgin’s rally. “This is just terrifying.”

Nokings.org described Saturday’s events as “a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration, which they have doubled down on since June.”

GOP leaders have criticized the “No Kings” protests as “hate America” rallies.

The Elgin rally had a festive atmosphere with plenty of inflatable animals, costumes, whistles and whoops of support to passing traffic and an array of signs. Many were worded differently but carried the same message and intent.

Organizers stress the rallies are designed as a nonviolent form of protest. Many seniors, some reliving protests of eras past, joined younger counterparts taking to the street.

“I’ve been to all kind of demonstrations,” said Karen Aurand, 83, a lifelong Elgin resident and mom of six. Her son, Mitch Clute, brought his wheelchair-bound mom. He said they would be staying as long as her oxygen didn’t run out.

Aurand said it’s critical for such rallies to be held and predicted the turnout would be well above that in June.

“We didn’t have to come, but democracy is at stake,” she said. “I think this one will be so much bigger.”

Nearby, Terry Hoff of Pingree Grove held a sign saying the only monarch should be a butterfly and another to honk. This is the third Elgin rally this year for the former high school guidance counselor.

“It’s real important,” she said. “This is a healthy thing to do.” There will be those who disagree, but nearly an hour into the event, “I haven’t seen one finger yet.”

Kate Addison, a retired psychiatrist, and husband, Roger, a retired human resources director, said they think it important people come out to show they still believe in democracy and due process and hopefully lead to change.

Randall Road in Geneva also was packed Saturday with thousands of people lined up from Fargo Boulevard to past Gleneagle Drive. They were elderly, middle-aged and young. Some sat in wheelchairs or used walkers with seats, while some carried portable oxygen tanks, determined to be seen and heard.

“I’m here standing up for democracy,” Batavia resident Ed Podas said.

In Mount Prospect, Valerie Parzygnat of Des Plaines said she came to protest on such issues as federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents taking away people who have been in the country for several years and paying taxes.

“Some of them are trying to be legal and they are being taken from the courts,” she said. “I don’t want to see our country going straight to 1938.”

“I’m very upset that we actually have a felon in the White House, a lying con man and a fascist,” said Sheila Krukowski of Grayslake.

On the other side, Steve Kerr of Arlington Heights disputed the notion that Trump is a king.

“It’s called a ‘No Kings’ protest. Obviously, it must be working, because we don’t have a king,” he said. “He was elected through our election system. And he won’t be able to be elected again.

“He hires lawyers and goes to court. That’s not the behavior of a king.”

As it stands, the divide remains powerful and fearful to some participants.

One woman holding a sign in Elgin, said it was her first rally but didn’t want to be identified.

“I’ve had enough of ICE and Trump and immigration. Everything,” she said. “I’m a small-business owner and I don’t want to get canceled.”

• Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky and Shaw Media and Sun-Times wire services contributed to this report.

