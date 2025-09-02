Geneva man charged with having, reproducing lewd material depicting children

A Geneva man is facing child sexual abuse material charges.

Karl P. Bibler, 27, is charged with eight counts of reproducing child pornography involving a victim under age 13, and eight counts of possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Kane County prosecutors contend that between May 9 and Aug. 27, Bibler possessed and reproduced digital videos. He was arrested Aug. 27.

On Aug. 29, a Kane County judge denied prosecutors’ petition to detain Bibler pretrial.

His next court date is Oct. 9.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250902/crime/geneva-man-charged-with-child-porn-crimes/