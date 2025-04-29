1 person rescued at Aurora house fire

One person was rescued in a house fire Monday morning in Aurora.

The fire happened about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Garfield Avenue.

A resident escaped through a window and onto a roof over the front door. Firefighters brought him down on a ladder. He was examined for smoke exposure and declined treatment, according to a news release.

The resident had been asleep at the time. The home’s smoke detectors were working.

The house has been declared uninhabitable, and its residents now are staying with relatives.

The cause is under investigation.

