Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog cast a tie-breaking vote Tuesday to let a video gambling business open on the outskirts of Geneva.

Cafe Parlay wants to open a location in a strip mall at 33W624 Route 38, on the north side of the road just east of Kirk Road.

Clients and owners of another tenant in the building, a martial arts school, opposed the measure. Some did not want an alcohol-serving business near children. The school also fears there will not be enough parking, even though there is a plan to add nine spaces to the parking lot.

Tuesday’s vote rezoned the property from a B3 designation to a B4 district, which will allow the sale of alcohol. State law only allows video gambling in businesses that sell alcoholic beverages.

District 11 representative Leslie Juby of Geneva said that in her two-plus years on the board, she had not received as many phone calls on an issue as she did on this. She urged her board members to follow her and vote “no.”

Geneva city staff submitted a letter informally objecting to the plan, according to board member Rick Williams. If the Geneva City Council had formally objected, the request would have required a two-thirds approval by the county board, he said, because the site is within 1½ miles of the city limits. Geneva does not allow video gambling.

The building also houses a gun store.

Cafe Parlay has locations in Pingree Grove and Wheeling.

Eleven board members voted in favor of the gambling business, and 11 voted against it. Williams abstained because he had done legal work for the owners of the building. One board member was absent.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250408/news/kane-county-to-allow-gambling-business-near-geneva-martial-arts-studio/