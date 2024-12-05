None hurt in fire at Elgin homeless encampment

Firefighters battle a blaze along the railroad tracks just north of Kimball Street Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Elgin. (Brian Hill)

No injuries were reported after flames engulfed a homeless encampment in Elgin Wednesday afternoon, Fire Chief Robert Cagann said.

The Elgin Fire Department responded to the structure fire near North State Street and Kimball Street at 4:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported two to three structures in flames.

Cagann said as of 6:40 p.m., the fire’s main body had been extinguished, but firefighters were still working to put out hot spots.

Residents should avoid State Street between Kimball and Wing streets, as well as the Kimball bridge, police said.

Metra said service on its Milwaukee District West line was disrupted for several hours because the fire was close to the tracks near Big Timber Road.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started and no suspects were in custody.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

