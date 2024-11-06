Batavia mayor to seek 12th term

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke is seeking a 12th term in office.

“I can’t go outside these days without somebody saying they hope I am running,” Schielke said Wednesday.

As has long been his practice, Schielke collected signatures on an election petition but did not make up his mind until shortly before the start of the filing period. Petitions for the April consolidated election can be filed starting Tuesday.

“It’s been a long, considered decision in my mind,” Schielke said.

Schielke, 75, was elected mayor in 1981. Schielke is believed to be in a three-way tie for the longest-serving mayor or president of a town in Illinois currently in office.

He is a lifelong resident, except for a stint with the Army National Guard shortly after high school.

In April, ex-alderman Tom Connelly announced he would seek the seat.

