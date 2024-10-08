Former Batavia alderman faces drug charges

A former Batavia alderman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and several other drugs.

Dan Chanzit, 48, of the 500 block of Peebles Court, was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with three felonies: Possession of methamphetamine — less than 5 grams; possession of Ecstasy — less than 15 grams; and possession of psilocybin — less than 15 grams, according to Kane County court records.

Chanzit said Saturday the drugs did not belong to him, but to two employees living at his home.

He is free pending trial.

The case was investigated by the North Central Narcotics Task Force.

“I am confident that after the facts of the case are reviewed that the charges will be dropped,” Chanzit said Saturday.

He said he was “thoroughly embarrassed” by the “shame it (his arrest) brings to my city and my neighbors.”

Chanzit said he was not named in the search warrant for his house.

He was an alderman for 14 years, but quit in July to focus on a business he had started. The business conducted estate sales, as well as salvaging and refurbishing a variety of items.

He formerly worked in banking, and before that was a newspaper reporter.

Chanzit said he was away from his home as much as 20 hours a day to attend to his business. He said he had hired two artisans, and let them live at his house. He also said he has been trying to sell his home.

“I guess I can say I have no idea the level of activity that was going on here, and by then (when police searched the house) it was too late,” Chanzit said.

Chanzit is scheduled to next appear in court Nov. 14.