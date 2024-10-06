In Focus: Scott Tipping

Scott Tipping is the programming director at The Venue in Aurora. (Sandy Bressner)

Musician Scott Tipping, who grew up in Wheaton with a guitar-playing dad, picked up his first instrument around second grade. When not playing music, Tipping serves as programming director at The Venue in Aurora. He’s been there since it opened in 2019.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff happening” in the live music scene,” he said. “It’s starting to build itself.”

Recently, while performing in Chicago, Tipping was joined on stage by legendary blues musician Buddy Guy for a 20-minute set.

“I’ve been seeing him live since I was 16 so that was literally a dream come true,” Tipping said.

– Sandy Bressner

