Former Kane County prosecutor charged with DUI

Former Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Debra Conforti has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash in August, according to a St. Charles police report.

A former Kane County assistant state’s attorney has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash.

Debra Conforti, 61, of the 2500 block of Walnut Avenue in Geneva, was arrested around 11:12 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 0-100 block of North Fifth Avenue in St. Charles, according to a St. Charles police report.

Conforti quit her job on Aug. 26, according to a spokesman for Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser. She had worked there for 24 years, including leading the juvenile delinquency unit.

Conforti could not be reached for comment. The attorney for her listed in court records did not respond to a request for comment.

The police report says she was accused of rear-ending another vehicle at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and East Main Street, then driving off. The victim’s car had “functional” damage to its bumper, lift gate and rear passenger side quarter panel, according to the report.

The victim later told police that he got out of his vehicle to exchange information with Conforti. But she told him her husband had told her to come home and that he would call the man the next day about the crash, according to the report.

Conforti then drove off south on Fifth. Geneva police officers stopped her in her car at Walnut and Cedar avenues in Geneva, according to the report.

Conforti told St. Charles officers she had bumped somebody near a tavern in the 200 block of South Second Street. She refused to perform field sobriety tests and to do chemical testing such as a breath test for blood-alcohol, according to the report.

Because she refused the blood-alcohol test, her license was automatically suspended.

She is charged with misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a property damage accident. She also was given a speeding ticket.

An attorney representing the city is prosecuting the case. The next court date is Oct. 10.