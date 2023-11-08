Marine veteran, retired Kaneland teacher wins VFW teaching award

Javier Martinez, a United States Marine Corps Veteran and retired history teacher at Kaneland High School, can now be found giving tours of the tanks and First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Martinez is a recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2023 Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

After working in the corporate world for almost two decades, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Javier Martinez wanted to make a change. He knew his military service gave him unique experience that could translate well to a career as a history teacher.

At age 47, Martinez, of Elburn, started his second career as a teacher at Kaneland High School. He retired last spring.

After 15 years in the classroom, Martinez was honored this year as the recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2023 Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher Award on March 27.

Martinez was sponsored by the VFW Post 5819 in Lemont and chosen for “the passion and innovation he brings to his classroom, his efforts toward the development and enrichment of his student’s character and for his dedication to bringing history to life,” according to a statement from the national VFW organization.

“Teachers are the foundation of a free and just society and teachers like Javier play a vital role in helping shape today’s youth into the strong and passionate leaders our country needs in the decades to come,” VFW National Commander Tim Borland said. “The VFW is proud to recognize these teachers and those like them across our nation who help promote the importance of patriotism and civic responsibility.”

A 10-year veteran of the Marine Corps, Martinez’s military service provided valuable insight when teaching his students the fundamentals of our democracy, the significance of our nation’s history and the role their civic responsibility plays in the success and future of our nation, according to the statement from the VFW.

The award honors three teachers from across the country for “their outstanding commitment to teach Americanism and patriotism to their students.”

Martinez said he had more career experiences than someone entering the teaching world straight out of college and believes his life and military experiences made his incorporation into the classroom easier.

“Being older and going into the classroom [made] the transition into teaching easier,” Martinez said. “My military experience [made teaching easier because it] taught me discipline, self-confidence and attention to detail.”

Martinez has a degree in engineering but later earned a teaching certificate after realizing he wanted to work in education.

At Kaneland, Martinez taught U.S. history, Advanced Placement history and an elective course on military history. U.S. history courses are typically for juniors in high school, but Martinez taught all ages of high school students.

“[I] enjoyed sharing [my] love of history with students,” Martinez said. “I wanted to give back and make more than money.”

Jessica McNally worked alongside Martinez in the History department at Kaneland. She said she admires him for urging his students to have good character and for the lessons he taught inside and outside the classroom.

“Javier made sure his students learned the necessary content, but more importantly, he taught them how to be good humans,” McNally said. “He provided service opportunities like Toys for Tots and drives to collect supplies for veterans to allow students’ character to grow.”

Outside of the organizations Martinez was part of through Kaneland, he also was part of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. He attributes winning the VFW award to his contributions in encouraging better character within others.

The CMOHS represents veterans who have been killed in combat and rewards medals to veterans who are distinguished and have fought for the U.S. in battle against an enemy (there must be documentation of the altercation). Martinez worked for the CMOHS’s Character Development Program, which aims to encourage good character within students.

“One of the reasons I was chosen [for the award] was because I did work for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Character Development Program,” Martinez said. “I got to go out and teach other teachers about what [the] medal meant and [I got to] teach kids good character. [I almost] serve as a teacher for teachers.”

Martinez’s character had an impact on Kaneland. He continues to stay in touch with students and has made a lasting impression among colleagues, McNally said.

“Javier served as a role model to many of his students and colleagues, always finding a way to bring his signature sense of humor to brighten the mood,” she said.