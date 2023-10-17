Kane County Health Department seeks community help to assess health needs

The Kane County Health Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the healthcare needs of its residents and organizations. (Graphic provided by Kane County Health Department)

The Kane County Health Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the healthcare needs of its residents and organizations.

The feedback through the 2023 Community Health Assessment survey will be used to guide efforts to improve public health and wellness initiatives.

The survey, found here, will also produce a community health improvement plan that will help diagnose major health concerns and gaps in services that may contribute to less-than-optimal health statuses for Kane County residents.

By implementing this plan, KCHD aims to better the overall health and well-being of the community, according to a recent news release.

KCHD encourages as many residents as possible to participate in the survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete. The survey is available in English and Spanish. For assistance with other languages, email survey@metop.io.

Kane County’s five hospitals – Advocate Health Care, Ascension Mercy, Ascension Saint Joseph, Northwestern Medicine and Rush-Copley Medical Center have partnered with KCDH in developing the Community Health Assessment.