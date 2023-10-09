Geneva Police participating in National Drug Take-Back Day

The Geneva Police Department will work with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to collect expired or unwanted prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 as part of the National Drug Take-Back Day.

People can turn in their medications to the records specialist at the front desk of the Geneva Police Department, 20 Police Plaza. The following pills or patches that will be accepted include:

Prescription medications

Medication samples

Over-the-counter medications

Vitamins

Pet medications

Non-controlled DEA drugs

Pills should be removed from their original container by pouring them directly into a plastic bag. Pills in blister packs can remain in the plastic but should be taken out of their boxes. Liquids will only be collected if properly sealed in their original container. People should take any empty prescription bottles and boxes that may contain any personal information back home.

The police department will not accept any ointments, illegal substances/narcotics, thermometers, IV bags, sharps/needles, bloody or infectious waste, or empty containers.

The collection service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. After 2 p.m. Oct. 28, the police department will revert to its current practice of accepting unused medication from Geneva residents only.

Starting in 2010, this initiative aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs. These medications should not be flushed down the toilet or sink because they could end up in local drinking water supplies. By turning in old medications, people prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, visit the DEA’s website at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.