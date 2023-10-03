DeWitte sponsoring new and gently used coat drive

State Senator Don DeWitte is holding a new and gently used coat drive for the second year. Coats can be donated to be distributed to people in need of all ages until Oct. 16 in bins at the following locations:

Sen. DeWitte’s District Office : 641 South 8th Street, West Dundee (8:30 AM-4:30 PM, M-F)

: 641 South 8th Street, West Dundee (8:30 AM-4:30 PM, M-F) St. Charles Municipal Building : 2 E. Main Street, St. Charles (8:00 AM-4:30 PM, M-F)

: 2 E. Main Street, St. Charles (8:00 AM-4:30 PM, M-F) Salvation Army of St. Charles : 1710 S. 7th Avenue, St. Charles (8:00 AM-4:00 PM, M-F; also open 5:00 PM-7:00 PM on Tu; 10:00 AM-12:30 PM, Su)

: 1710 S. 7th Avenue, St. Charles (8:00 AM-4:00 PM, M-F; also open 5:00 PM-7:00 PM on Tu; 10:00 AM-12:30 PM, Su) Algonquin Village Hall, 2200 Harnish Dr, Algonquin (7:30 AM – 4:00 PM, M-F)

For additional information about this event, Call DeWitte’s office at 847-214-8245.