September 24, 2023
Shaw Local
St. Charles public library hosts author and photojournalist

Author and former photojournalist Kathleen Geraghty will speak about her new book at the St. Charles Public Library.

Author and former photojournalist Kathleen Geraghty will discuss her latest book, “Thanks to Her: Finding Power and Inspiration in Your Family Photos,” at the St. Charles Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

In this special event, Geraghty will share the story behind her book, which started with a humble garage sale and became a multifaceted research project on women’s lives from 1900 to the 1950s. More than just a recap of American history, “Thanks to Her” provides a metaphorical snapshot of the female experience during the early 20th century.

Geraghty, raised in Chicago, studied photojournalism at Northern Illinois University and the University of Missouri-Columbia. After completing a four-month documentary photo project in a maximum-security women’s prison, she received the O.O. McIntyre Writing Fellowship. She has worked as a photojournalist for several newspapers across the Midwest and spent the last four years researching women’s history and vintage photography.

To register for this free event, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076, ext. 1. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.

