St. Charles public library hosts author and photojournalist

Author and former photojournalist Kathleen Geraghty will discuss her latest book, “Thanks to Her: Finding Power and Inspiration in Your Family Photos,” at the St. Charles Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

In this special event, Geraghty will share the story behind her book, which started with a humble garage sale and became a multifaceted research project on women’s lives from 1900 to the 1950s. More than just a recap of American history, “Thanks to Her” provides a metaphorical snapshot of the female experience during the early 20th century.

Geraghty, raised in Chicago, studied photojournalism at Northern Illinois University and the University of Missouri-Columbia. After completing a four-month documentary photo project in a maximum-security women’s prison, she received the O.O. McIntyre Writing Fellowship. She has worked as a photojournalist for several newspapers across the Midwest and spent the last four years researching women’s history and vintage photography.

To register for this free event, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076, ext. 1. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.