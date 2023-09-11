Kaneland school district seeks Hall of Fame nominations

Kaneland School District 302 is seeking nominations for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

According to a news release from the district, the purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor alumni, staff members, organizations and supporters who have demonstrated excellence and commitment of service to district communities. Recognition may also be given to others who have given meritorious service to the district.

New Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at an athletic contest either during the 2023-2024 school year or during May or June at an end-of-year celebration.

All community members, staff and friends of Kaneland are encouraged to nominate individuals or groups for one of the Hall of Fame categories. The categories include:

1. Service — Kaneland High School graduates who have contributed significantly to their community, state or country and have been out of school for at least ten years.

2. Personal Achievement — Kaneland graduates who have been honored or recognized by their college/university, profession or peers for their success and achievements and who have been out of school for at least ten years.

3. Extra-Curricular — Former extra-curricular participants in non-athletic or athletic activities who were recognized for excellence by their organization or team. In addition, the participant(s) received honors in one or all of the following: All-Conference, -District, -Sectional, -State or -American. These nominees must have graduated from Kaneland High School and have been out of school for at least ten years.

4. Commitment — Past or present staff members who worked at Kaneland for a minimum of ten years and who, through their employment at Kaneland, have demonstrated their deep commitment to Kaneland students, parents, and/or staff.

5. Friend of Kaneland — Those who have given meritorious service to Kaneland and/or one or more of its schools for many years or have been a loyal friend to Kaneland and/or one or more of its schools. Kaneland staff members are not excluded from this category. However, nominations of Kaneland staff members in this category shall be for something other than what they achieved as an employee.

6. Teamwork — A Kaneland High School team or organization that demonstrated outstanding achievement, which may include record status or state recognition, at least ten years prior to selection. Teams shall be inducted in the order of the magnitude of their achievements.

7. Individual Athletic — Former athletic participants who were recognized for excellence by their organization or team. In addition, the participant(s) received honors in one or all of the following: All-Conference, -District, -Sectional, -State or -American. These nominees must have graduated from Kaneland High School and have been out of school for at least ten years.

8. Special Recognition – A former Kaneland student who has been recognized by their community or peers for their success, contributions and achievements.

Any member of the community, alumni or staff member can submit names for nomination to the committee. Nomination materials must include the nomination form and a detailed resume or summary of the person’s qualifications and contact information. It should also include two or three letters or narratives supporting the nomination.

The submission deadline date is Nov. 30.

A nomination form can be obtained from Julie Orphal in the Superintendent’s Office at 630-365-5111, ext. 71109 or at web.kaneland.org/hall-of-fame.

Individuals making nominations can either “submit” them on-line or send the nomination form, resume and/or biography, along with letters of support to:

Hall of Fame Committee

Kaneland CUSD #302

47W326 Keslinger Road

Maple Park, IL 60151