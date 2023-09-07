One killed in Wednesday morning crash on Big Timber Road in Elgin

One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Big Timber Road in Elgin.

The Elgin Police Department said the two-vehicle crash occurred just after 6 a.m. between Randall Road and North Lyle Avenue.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Challenger was traveling west on Big Timber, just west of Lyle, when it collided with a Ford F550 traveling east on Big Timber.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The driver’s identity was not released.

The driver of the Ford F550 sustained minor injuries.

The crash closed that portion of Big Timber Road for about five hours while police investigated.

Police said their investigation of the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call the department’s traffic division at 847-289-2632.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230906/one-killed-in-early-morning-crash-on-big-timber-road-in-elgin