Police identify two men involved in head-on crash Tuesday in Elburn

A St. Charles man suffered life-threatening injuries, while an Elburn man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash Tuesday on Route 47 in Elburn.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kendic Hasan, 47, of the 8N100 block of Phar Lap Drive in St. Charles, was driving a 2020 Mercedes sprinter van southbound on Route 47 when for unknown reasons, crossed the center line near Kenmar Drive just before 2 p.m.

Hasan’s vehicle struck a 2019 Ford F550 Super Duty truck with a trailer and construction equipment driven by Matthew Smith, 33, of the 1N100 block of Pouley Road in Elburn, head-on.

Hasan was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Smith was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not known if the men were wearing seatbelts, or if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash, the release stated.

At this time, traffic citations have not been issued since this is still an active investigation associated with evidence processing and accident reconstruction, the release stated.