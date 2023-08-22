Kaneland student cited in death of motorcyclist

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A 16-year-old Kaneland High School student from Sugar Grove was cited for traffic violations in the death of a motorcycle rider Monday afternoon outside the school, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen, whose name is not being released pending further investigation, was cited for failure to avoid an accident and disobeying a stop sign, the release stated.

The motorcycle rider, John B. Smith, 60, of the 7N300 block of McGough Road, Maple Park, was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving attempts, the release stated.

The student, who was driving a Subaru, was exiting the parking lot at the high school, 47W326 Keslinger Road, Maple Park at 3:12 p.m. to go east on Keslinger Road when she struck the Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was traveling west on Keslinger Road, the release stated.

The initial investigation showed that the collision caused Smith to be ejected from his motorcycle, the release stated.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, as the investigation is still pending, the release stated.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, so if there is an indication of impairment, the potential for an increase in charges may be forthcoming, the release stated.

Police and fire agencies from Kaneville, Maple Park and Big Rock assisted sheriff’s deputies on scene.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and the Kane County Drone Team are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information related to it, are asked to call 630-444-1103.