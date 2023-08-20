Former Kane Sheriff Ken Ramsey, 75, dies

BATAVIA – Former Kane County Sheriff Kenneth Ramsey died on Saturday. Aug. 19, according to Coroner Rob Russell.

He was found dead in his home, Russell said.

Ramsey, 75, was a police officer in Batavia, then was sheriff from 1994 to 2006, according to a 2014 interview with the Kane County Chronicle.

Ramsey was also a soldier, with 41 years in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam with 10 years at the Pentagon and 10 years teaching at the U.S. Army Intelligence School, Ramsey had said.

He was in training for Desert Storm when the operation was over.

At age 66, Ramsey had started a new career as deacon at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia, after six years of instruction and preparation.

The cause of death has not yet been released. Russell said in a text message that it “appeared to be natural,” but did not give any confirmation.

Moss Funeral Home in Batavia is handling the arrangements, which are pending.