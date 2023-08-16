Geneva’s old blacksmith shop to keep landmark designation, will remain standing

“Building for sale $1.00. Land not included. Must be relocated. Call Dave 630-444-8252.” The Shodeen Family Foundation, which owns the former Mill Race property at 4 E. State St., Geneva, sought to have its historic designation removed and to raze it. The Geneva Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously Aug. 15, 2023 to deny applications to remove a landmark designation from a circa 1843 blacksmith shop and a petition to demolish it. (Photo provided by David Patzelt)