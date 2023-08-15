Tickets now on sale for Geneva’s Festival of the Vine

Tickets are on sale for Geneva’s annual Festival of the Vine, Sept. 8-10 on James Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets can be purchased now at https://genevachamber.com/events/festival-of-the-vine. Look for the QR Code to scan and download the Upped Events app. Tickets are $1 each. Receive five bonus tickets for every 50 tickets bought.

View the food and drink menu at the Chamber’s website or on the app. No refunds will be given on unused tickets. General admission is free, but tickets are required for food, wine, beer and seltzers. Tickets are also available at the event, and are sold in sheets of $10 and $20 only.

Along with food and drink, Festival of the Vine will have live music, face painting and balloon making for the kids on Saturday. Saturday and Sunday will feature an art & craft show and complimentary carriage rides.

Other events during the festival include merchant wine events and business booths, plus shopping in Geneva’s downtown. Times vary for individual events and food and wine purchases.

The Chamber’s website also has a link where people can sign up and volunteer. Positions receive a paid stipend.

Festival of the Vine is presented by Geneva Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Floods Royal Flush.

More information can be found at https://genevachamber.com/events/festival-of-the-vine.