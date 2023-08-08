Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Campton Township early Tuesday

CAMPTON TOWNSHIP – A pickup truck went through a stop sign at Route 47 and Beith Road in Campton Township early Tuesday, crashed beneath a semitruck’s trailer and burst into flames, killing the driver, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at 5:18 a.m., the “vehicle underneath the trailer was engulfed in flames,” according to a report.

The driver of the small pickup truck, a 1996 Mazda, was identified as Juan J. Galvez, 49, of Country Life Drive, Maple Park. He was pronounced deceased on scene, according to the release.

Galvez was entrapped in the pickup truck, which was underneath the semitrailer, pinned sideways in front of the rear trailer axle. The pickup and the middle of the semitrailer were severely burned, according to the release.

The semitruck contained a dash camera which showed the semi traveling south on Route 47, passing through the intersection with Beith Road, according to the release.

In the passenger-side mirror of the semi picked up the reflection of a small pickup truck traveling east on Beith Road, according to the release.

The pickup truck ran the stop sign and crashed underneath the semi’s trailer and immediately burst into flames. A witness behind the semitruck confirmed the vehicle disobeyed the stop sign and that the semitruck was not speeding, according to the release.

The semi driver was not injured and was released on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Route 47 is now open, after being closed most of the day Tuesday. .