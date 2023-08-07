Kane County Sheriff’s reports for July 23-Aug. 1, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Two vehicles were reported burglarized July 23 while parked at West Main Community Park, 40W101 Main Street, Blackberry Township. A 2018 white Subaru Outback that was unlocked was reported burglarized about 5:30 p.m. of credit cards and a checkbook. The second car burglary was reported a half hour later to a 2020 gray Chevrolet Equinox at about 6 p.m. of a $50 purse the owner left inside while she went to walk her dog. The window was broken to gain access as the SUV was locked. The purse contained credit cards and a Social Security card.

• Joseph M. Rice, 27, of the 300 block of Stonington Place, South Elgin, was charged Aug. 1 with disorderly conduct, assault, not having a valid driver’s license and driving with a suspended registration. Deputies were called to the 34W900 block of North James Drive, St. Charles Township in response to a disturbance.

• Angel A. Hidalgo, 26, of the 700 block of Fotis Drive, DeKalb, was charged July 30 with battery-physical contact, battery-bodily harm and assault in the 45W000 block of Beith Road, Maple Park.