Midwest cattle catcher helps Maple Park family’s lost calves return home

Marcia Burgin gives some grass to one of the calves on the farm she runs with her husband, Bob Burgin. Bob and Marcia Burgin’s six calves escaped out of a fence at their Maple Park farm on July 2, 2023. Two of the calves were recovered that night while the other four were caught over the course of three days by cowboy Wesley Bush of Morrison. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)