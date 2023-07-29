Bring the family on a guided bike tour along the Fox River

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites families to join a leisurely, 8-mile bike tour from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 10, starting at Les Arends Forest Preserve in Batavia.

The tour will head south on the Fox River Trail into North Aurora, across the river through Glenwood Park Forest Preserve and into downtown Batavia. Throughout the tour, a Forest Preserve District naturalist will make stops along the way to interpret the natural and cultural history of the forest preserves. Participants can soak in the beauty of the river and its surroundings, while learning about the diverse flora and fauna of the area, according to a news release.

Participants must provide their own bikes and wear helmets throughout the tour. All riding will be done on paved surfaces. Les Arends Forest Preserve is located at 2S731 Route 31 in Batavia.

For more information and to register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.