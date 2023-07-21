Sugar Grove Corn Boil Festival back for a fun-filled weekend

SUGAR GROVE – The Sugar Grove Corn Boil Festival returned to Volunteer Park yesterday, where guests enjoyed movies in the park, carnival rides and festival foods like popcorn, corn dogs and corn on the cob.

Yesterday marked the start of the 53rd Corn Boil, but organizers say without more volunteers, there may not be a 54th. With the future of the event uncertain, volunteers and festival goers were optimistic on the first day of this year’s corn boil.

Volunteer Ellen Violet Svehla was working the information booth at the start of the festival, and said while they have fewer volunteers than last year, she is excited to be back and hopeful that they will find a way to continue the festival for years to come.

“We gotta just do some volunteer enrollment and outreach,” Svehla said. “I’m confident that we will find the person-power.”

Meaghan and Paul Konczak of Big Rock said they have been coming to the Corn Boil Festival with their sons Parker, 8, and Ben, 6, for years.

‘Sad’ is how Ben said he would feel if the Corn Boil Festival does not return next year, and said he and his dad will volunteer.

Carnival rides at the 53rd annual Sugar Grove Corn Boil opened at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Volunteer Park. (David Petesch)

Meaghan and Paul said their favorite part is the festival food and the sweet corn, but their kids love the rides. Parker said his favorite ride is the rockstar, and Ben said, “I like the dragon because I pass out on it.”

Corn Boil President Jackie Link was working in the ticket booth on the first day of the fair. She said she is still hopeful, and she is thankful that the event has the backing of the Village of Sugar Grove and the support of local agencies and businesses.

“I have placed a nice message on our JumboTron, looking for supporters and volunteers, so I am very hopeful,” Link said.

Alyssa Hurta of Yorkville was with her children Zach, 10, and Ashlyn, 6, enjoying the carnival rides Thursday evening. She said she loves everything about the fair, but her kids’ favorite attraction is always the rides.

The Corn Boil is run entirely by volunteers; from the president and organizers down to the corn shuckers. This will be Link’s final year as president and she said several other longtime organizers are also retiring.

Those who wish to volunteer their time at this year’s festival can sign up here, and Link said more information on committee positions and other needed volunteers would be posted on the Corn Boil Facebook page and on the JumboTron at the festival.

Thursday’s featured entertainment was Movies in the Park, which started with a screening of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” for the kids, followed by “Top Gun: Maverick” for the older folks.

Movies in the park at the 53rd annual Sugar Grove Corn Boil started at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Volunteer Park, with a showing of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. (David Petesch)

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. today, beginning near the Sugar Grove Public Library.

The Grove VIP Beer Garden opens tonight, and is a new addition to the festival. The VIP area will be fenced off with picnic tables and umbrellas for prime viewing of the parade, stage and fireworks. It will have its own bar and private restrooms.

VIP access will cost $25 per person on Friday night and $20 on Saturday night, and will not include drinks. More premium entry options are available for purchase on the Corn Boil website.

Bands will take the stage nightly throughout the weekend, and local business and craft vendors will be set up on Saturday and Sunday.

Racers looking to participate in the Sugar Grove Park District 5K run/walk on Saturday morning should register at the event Saturday morning before the race begins. The race will start at 7:30 a.m. at Harter Middle School before the festival opens.

A fireworks show will close out Saturday night’s entertainment lineup.

This year, the car show is expanding to offer a wider variety of vehicles and is open to all types, years and classes of cars and trucks.. Guests who wish to exhibit their cars should register at Volunteer Park from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The entry cost is $10 per vehicle and the show will run on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winners will be announced at the main stage.

Hours of Operation:

Friday: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Entertainment Lineup:

Friday

6-7 p.m.: The Duke Band

7:30-9 p.m.: ARRA

9:30-11 p.m.: The Boy Band Night

Saturday

5-6:15 p.m.: The White Saddle Band

6:45-8 p.m.: Serendipity Band

8:30-11 p.m.: Hello Weekend

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks

Sunday

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car Show and DJ

4-5:30 p.m.: Sonic Sanctuary

Carnival Hours:

Friday: 5-10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 1-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Free parking is available at the Sugar Grove Library parking lot at 125 Municipal Drive and the Village Hall lot at 10 Municipal Drive. A large tractor-pulled hay wagon will shuttle guests to and from the festival entrances and the library. Free golf cart shuttles also will be available for transportation to and from Volunteer Park.