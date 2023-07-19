Sugar Grove Corn Boil Festival kicks off Thursday; organizers say it could be the last

The Sugar Grove Corn Boil Festival returns Thursday, July 20, and runs through Sunday, July 23, in Volunteer Park, featuring carnival rides, fireworks, live entertainment and, of course, plenty of corn.

The free festival started in 1967 as a fundraiser for the Sugar Grove Young Adults Club. As the event grew, the Sugar Grove Corn Boil, NFP was created. This year marks the 53rd Corn Boil, but organizers say without more volunteers, there may not be a 54th.

The nonprofit group continues to organize the event, which Corn Boil President Jackie Link said drew about 35,000 each year before COVID-19, but she expects around 25,000 to attend this year. She said over 10,000 ears of corn are shucked at the festival each year.

The Corn Boil is run entirely by volunteers; from the staff at the event to the committee members who organize it. This will be Link’s final year as president and she said several other longtime organizers are also retiring.

Link said the future of the fair is in jeopardy, not because of a lack of funding or attendance, but rather not enough manpower to make it happen. She said they have plenty of funding from festival revenue and donations from local businesses, but not nearly enough volunteers.

The Medallion Hunt will not be held this year, due to lack of volunteers.

“We have a pretty well-oiled machine that runs as long as we have the people in place to help out,” Link said. “We have all the plans and vendors that we use in place. It’s just a matter of people spending some time.”

The NFP is looking for local volunteers to to head up committees, and to sit on committees, who will attend a one hour committee meeting each month, to help to organize next year’s festival.

Link said if they don’t fill the positions by October, there won’t be a 2024 Corn Boil Festival.

“What we’re really looking for is for volunteers to come in and take over this organization,” Link said. “As long as we have enough volunteers, it’s a very minimal time requirement.”

Those who wish to volunteer their time at this year’s festival can sign up here, and Link said more information on committee positions and other needed volunteers would be posted on the Corn Boil Facebook page.

Runners take off in the Sugar Grove Corn Boil 5K on July 30, 2022. (Julie Walker for Shaw Media) (Julie Walker)

But for the 2023 event, Thursday’s entertainment will be movies in the park, featuring a kid’s showing and an adult’s showing, which will be catered by food trucks.

A parade will kick off on Friday at 5 p.m., beginning near the Sugar Grove Public Library.

Bands will take the stage every night from Friday through Sunday, and local business and craft vendors will be in service on Saturday and Sunday.

Bingo games will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday will kick off with the Sugar Grove Park District 5K run/walk at 7:30 a.m. at Harter Middle School before the festival opens. Racers can register online until July 19 or at the event Saturday morning before the race begins.

A fireworks show will close out Saturday night’s entertainment lineup.

This year, the car show is expanding to offer a wider variety of vehicles. Guests who wish to exhibit their cars should cruise down to Volunteer Park to register from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23.

The car show is open to all types, years and classes of cars and trucks. The entry cost is $10 a vehicle. The show runs on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winners will be announced at the main stage.

John Wood of Naperville, eats an ear of Corn at the Sugar Grove Corn Boil on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local)

The Grove VIP Beer Garden will be fenced off with picnic tables and umbrellas for prime viewing of the parade, stage and fireworks. It will have it’s own bar and private restrooms.

VIP access will cost $25 per person on Friday night and $20 on Saturday night, and will not include drinks. More premium entry options are available for purchase on the Corn Boil website.

Hours of Operation:

Thursday 5-10 p.m.

Friday 5-11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Entertainment Lineup:

Thursday

5-7:30 p.m.: Puss In Boots (screening)

8-10 p.m.: Top Gun Maverick (screening)

Friday

6-7 p.m.: The Duke Band

7:30-9 p.m.: ARRA

9:30-11 p.m.: The Boy Band Night

Saturday

5-6:15 p.m.: The White Saddle Band

6:45-8 p.m.: Serendipity Band

8:30-11 p.m.: Hello Weekend

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks

Sunday

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Car Show and DJ

4-5:30 p.m.: Sonic Sanctuary

Carnival Hours:

Thursday: 5-10 p.m.

Friday: 5-10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 1-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Unlimited ride wristbands at the event will cost $35. Wristbands will grant unlimited access to rides from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each wristband purchase is good for one day at the carnival.

Free parking is available at the Sugar Grove Library parking lot at 125 Municipal Drive and the Village Hall lot at 10 Municipal Drive. A large tractor-pulled hay wagon will shuttle guests to and from the festival entrances and the library. Free golf cart shuttles also will be available for transportation to and from Volunteer Park.