St. Charles police led probe into human trafficking syndicate: 5 arrested, 10 women rescued

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles police, along with other law enforcement jurisdictions, today announced the arrest of five people on felony charges of involuntary servitude and the rescue of 10 women who were being sex trafficked in brothels in St. Charles, South Elgin, Elgin, Hanover Park, Palatine and Chicago.

At a news conference at police headquarters, St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan and Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser described how a report in early spring of a brothel operating in a west side apartment in St. Charles led to a months-long investigation of a human trafficking organized crime syndicate.

Keegan said they served search warrants on all the locations, arrested four men and one woman and took the 10 women into protective custody yesterday morning. The women, all from South America, ranged in age from their early 20s to early 30s and one was treated a local hospital, he said.

“They were brought into the United States for the sole purposes of being victimized and exploited,” Keegan said. “Some of these charges are Class X felonies. This sends a strong message to those contemplating similar behavior that this will not be tolerated in our communities, by law enforcement or prosecutors.”

Mosser said human trafficking is defined in the law as the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex acts.

“Every year, millions of men, women and children are trafficked worldwide – and this includes Kane County,” Mosser said. “It happens in every community with victims of all ages, races, genders and nationalities. This is a systemic problem that needs our focus in law enforcement on stopping the traffickers from continuing their criminal enterprises.”

Hector Briseno, 54, of Chicago was charged with Involuntary Servitude (Class X Felony),Trafficking in Persons (Class 1 Felony), Involuntary Servitude (Class 1 Felony), Involuntary Servitude (Class 4 Felony) and Promoting Prostitution. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Police Department)

Those charged were brothers Christian Hurtado, 27, and Daniel Hurtado, 26, of the 500 block of Holly Street, Elgin; Rigoberto Parra, 46, of the 1600 block of North Marywood Avenue, Aurora; Martha P. Hurtado-Hernandez, 57, and Hector Briseno, 54, both of the 4700 block of South Wood Street Chicago, officials said.

Martha Hurtado-Hernandez, 57, of Chicago was charged with Involuntary Servitude (Class X Felony),Trafficking in Persons (Class 1 Felony), Involuntary Servitude (Class 1 Felony), Involuntary Servitude (Class 4 Felony) and Promoting Prostitution. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Police Department)

All were in Kane County bond court during the press conference. Mosser said that $5 million bonds would be sought on all of them.

Christian Hurtado, 27, of Elgin was charged with Involuntary Servitude (Class X Felony),Trafficking in Persons (Class 1 Felony), Involuntary Servitude (Class 1 Felony), Involuntary Servitude (Class 4 Felony) and Promoting Prostitution. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Police Department)

In addition to the one count of involuntary servitude – the Class X felony – they are all each charged with one count of trafficking in persons, 10 counts of involuntary servitude and four counts of promoting prostitution.

Rigoberto Parra, 46, of Aurora was charged with Involuntary Servitude (Class X Felony),Trafficking in Persons (Class 1 Felony), Involuntary Servitude (Class 1 Felony), Involuntary Servitude (Class 4 Felony) and Promoting Prostitution. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Police Department)

Assisting St. Charles’ lead in the investigation, all local police also participated, as did the sheriff’s offices of each county, state police and the attorney general’s office.