Geneva’s Swedish Days Festival and Parade to impact downtown traffic, parking

Geneva Police announced downtown road closures and parking changes for the Swedish Days Festival and parade starting Tuesday, June 20.

Temporary parking signage will be posted in designated areas throughout the week, mainly affecting the parking on Third Street from State to South Streets, James Street from Second to Fifth Streets, and Campbell Street from Second to Fifth Streets, according to a news release from the city.

The restrictions will be in effect throughout the festivities from from Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday, June 25.

Swedish Days visitors are asked to be mindful of the restrictions when parking downtown and not to remove the signs which will be posted on wooden stakes.

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Tuesday, June 20:

• James Street from Third to Fourth streets

• Third Street from James to Campbell streets

The 300 block of James Street will remain closed through Sunday, June 25, while Third Street will be shut down through Saturday, June 24, and will be open after the parade Sunday morning.

The Swedish Days Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, and the following streets will be closed during the parade:

• State Street (Route 38) from Second Street to Logan Avenue, west of the Fox River

• Third Street from State Street to Route 31

• Anderson Boulevard from State to Union streets

The Geneva Police Department will establish a detour route prior to the parade and will be directing traffic at various locations along the parade route, according to the release.

For more information about Swedish Days, visit the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s website.