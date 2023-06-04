St. Charles Public Library to offer gardening help in June

Master gardeners from the University of Illinois Extension Office will be available to answer garden and landscaping questions from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays June 3, 10, 17 and 24 in the lobby of the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

According to a news release from the library, the master gardeners will also deliver a lecture on sustainable gardening from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. The talk will touch on concepts like watering, soil fertility, seed selection, seed saving and storage.

Explore the colors and textures of shade-loving plants at “Shady Characters: Nifty Plans for Shady Sites” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29. The presentation will look at varieties and species well-suited for dry shade, moist shade, part shade and dense shade.

To register for these events, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.