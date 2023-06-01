Sleepy Hollow Village President Pickett chosen to lead Metro West Council of Government

ST. CHARLES – Sleepy Hollow Village President Stephan Pickett was selected as the new president of the Metro West Council of Government as it named and installed the rest of its new executive board for 2023-24, the agency announced in a news release.

Hampshire Village President Michael Reid is vice president; North Aurora Village Administrator Steve Bosco is secretary; Oswego Village Administrator Dan DiSanto is treasurer; Geneva City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins is the Kane County representative; and Minooka Village President Ric Offerman is the Kendall County representative.

Founded in 2004, the Metro West Council of Government is a non-profit comprised of 34 municipalities in Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb Counties representing a population of 750,000. It advocates for regional issues and municipal concerns at the local, regional, state and national level.

“Metro West has always been a catalyst in any conversation, proudly inspiring many municipalities to work collaboratively for the betterment of our region,” Reid stated in the release. “It is truly an honor and privilege to take the office of vice president, and I hope that together we can build on the hard work of those that came before us to help make our region a place that our current and future residents can and will be proud of.”

Board members serve one-year terms.

The Executive Board is responsible for the vision, strategy and policy of Metro West Council of Government. The executive board is nominated by and voted for by the 34 members municipalities at the annual April meeting.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns is the immediate past president of Metro West.

“I understand the significance of leading this organization and the important work it does to benefit our collective communities,” Burns stated in the release.