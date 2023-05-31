Illinois Supreme Court hosts listening tour on aging population

ST. CHARLES – The multidisciplinary Elder Law Commission of the Illinois Supreme Court will hold a listening session about the aging population from 2 to 4 p.m Thursday at Kane Branch Court, 530 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, Illinois Courts announced in a news release.

The Illinois Supreme Court established a multidisciplinary Elder Law Commission last year to study ways in which state courts can better serve the needs of the elderly, as the aging of the baby boom generation has made elder law one of the fastest growing areas for state courts.

The Commission seeks to collect real world information from anybody with a close working connection to the aging population, the release stated.

This includes, but is not limited to elder law practitioners, attorneys, justice professionals, guardians, healthcare and social service professionals, caregivers and family members.

Attendees should come prepared to discuss and share experiences.

Those who wish to participate should register here.

The agenda for the session includes Kane County a welcome from Chief Judge Clint Hull; opening remarks from Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Rochford; and an overview of the Supreme Court Elder Law Commission from chairman Kerry Peck, managing partner of Peck Ritchey LLC.

Also, Kendall County Public Guardian Rick Law of Law Hesslbaum will present the role of the public guardian; Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Elgin Police Det. Scott St. John will present investigation and prosecution of financial exploitation of the elderly.

Also, McHenry County Chief Judge Michael Chmiel will present the qualifying, training and managing of guardians ad litem in guardianship cases while respecting technology in the process.

Cook County Presiding Judge E. Kenneth Wright Jr. of the first municipal district will discuss the potential creation of a central will depository

This is the second of two listening sessions. The first was held at Northwestern University in Chicago in April, according to the release. Future listening sessions are under development in the middle and southern parts of the state.