Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: May 13-21, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jose I. Gutierrez, 29, of the 700 block of South Street, Elgin, was charged May 18 with driving under the influence in the area of Route 31 and River Grange Road in St. Charles Township. A witness called shortly before 2 a.m. to report seeing a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Route 31 that almost struck two telephone poles and was repeatedly stopping in the roadway. Gutierrez refused a breath test. Deputies took a fully loaded Smith & Wesson pistol, five .40 magazines with 16 rounds each and a folding knife into evidence.

• Steven E. Blanchard, 54, of the 1900 block of Somerset Drive, Romeoville, was charged May 13 with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to yield turning left at Route 47 at Baseline Road in Sugar Grove Township at 8:21 p.m.

• Jaime E. Aughnay, 36, of the 400 block of State Street, North Aurora, was charged May 16 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08%, improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Deputies were called to the 41W600 block of Hughes Road near Elburn to answer a report of a car that crashed into a tree shortly before 2 a.m.

• Jacqueline Pena, 18, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged May 21 with underage drinking at the entrance to Mooseheart, 3S300 Lincoln Highway, Batavia Township a 2 a.m. Deputies were called in response to a woman, Pena, in a silver 2008 Ford Edge who drove onto the property, stopped at the entrance, got out of the car, which rolled forward and hit the curb. When deputies arrived, she was vomiting into a trash can in the security office.

• Wendell C. Thompson, 56, of the 800 block of Victoria Drive, Montgomery, was charged May 21 with speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit and driving an uninsured vehicle. Thompson’s vehicle registered at 84 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road near Heritage Drive at 2:35 a.m. Thompson told the deputy he had no idea he was going that fast because the speedometer in the vehicle doesn’t work and it’s his mother’s 1997 Honda Accord.