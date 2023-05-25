Geneva to host Memorial Day parade, triathlon this weekend

The city of Geneva will host the MMTT Youth Triathlon on Sunday and a Memorial Day parade on Monday morning to celebrate the holiday.

Streets on the city’s west side and downtown will be closed during portions of the weekend. The triathlon will be held at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital campus and surrounding roadways from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the city.

The following streets will be shut down to traffic during the event:

• Williamsburg Avenue west of Randall Road

• Fisher Drive north of Heartland Drive to Bricher Road

• Bricher Road west of Camden Street to Peck Road

Delnor Hospital’s campus, 300 Randall Road, will be accessible from Keslinger Road. The Fisher Farms subdivision, west of Fisher Drive, will be open at Keslinger Road, Heartland Drive and Prairieview Drive. Geneva Police officers and race officials will assist residents living east of Fisher Drive, north of Williamsburg, in leaving or entering their street.

Traffic control will attempt to limit the inconvenience as much as possible, but people should expect some delays while runners and bicyclists are on the roadway, the release stated.

The American Legion Fox River – Geneva Post 75 will step off its annual Memorial Day Parade from the Geneva train station at 10 a.m. Monday.

The parade will feature the color guard, local veterans, city officials, and Boy and Girl Scouts. The procession will travel north on Third Street to the World War I Memorial in Wheeler Park, where a Memorial Day ceremony will be held.

Third Street will be closed during the parade as will the intersection of State (Route 38) and Third streets. Drivers are encouraged to use Route 31 as an alternate route. Parking will be prohibited on Third Street from Crescent to Stevens streets starting at 8 a.m. May 29.