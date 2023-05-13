Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: April 19-May 6, 2023

Information in Kane County Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Denna R. Nilles, 53, of the 6N700 block of Tuscola Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged April 19 with violating a condition of her bond on charges of domestic battery by being on the property and having contact with a protected party there. Also in connection with her arrest, Jarrod L. Fortner, 49, of the 200 block of Sycamore Street, Somonauk, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony aggravated DUI charge.

• Raven O. Moore, 26, of the 200 block of East Shannon Street, Elburn, was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a DUI charge.

• Kimberly R. Wilson, 29, of the 6N000 block of May Lane, St. Charles Township, was charged May 6 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and not having a valid driver’s license. Police received a report that Wilson had drunk a bottle of Barefoot Pink Moscato and left in a Ford Taurus to buy more wine. When deputies stopped her, Wilson had an unopened bottle of Barefoot Pink Moscato on the passenger seat that she had just bought. Wilson’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit in Illinois, which is 0.08%.