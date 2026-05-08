Dog killed in Aurora fire that displaced 3 residents

(file photo) The Aurora Fire Department responded to a house fire on May 2, 2026. (Provided By The City of Aurora)

A dog was killed in an Aurora house fire that also displaced three residents, authorities said.

No people were injured in the May 2 house fire, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to rescue a cat from the home, which was left uninhabitable, displacing three adults.

The Aurora Fire Department responded around 1:17 p.m. in the 200 block of Lakeview Drive.

Upon arrival, the fire crew encountered fire and smoke within the two-story home. The fire was contained to the kitchen. Hoses were used to douse the flames while additional crew conducted a search and rescue on both floors of the house, according to a department release.

All residents were safely out of the home before the fire crew entered.

The home is deemed uninhabitable “due to the fire damage.”

“Quick coordination between responding crews helped contain the fire and prevent further spread throughout the home,” Aurora Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel said in the release. “This incident also serves as an important reminder to ensure working smoke alarms are installed and properly maintained.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 25 personnel responded to the scene.