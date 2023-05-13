Campton Hills trustee-elect Timothy Morgan vows to be seated despite 2002 Michigan DUI conviction

Timothy Morgan, candidate for Campton Hills trustee, answers a question during a candidates’ forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Campton Hills Village Hall on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Morgan did not take the oath of office earlier this month because of a felony DUI conviction in Michigan, but has since taken the oath and declared his intent to be seated. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)