Geneva Viking ship replica tours to open April 15

The Geneva Viking Ship will open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Geneva’s Good Templar Park.

Parking is free at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive, and admission is $7 for adults and $4 for teens. Children under 12 years old will be admitted for free.

Self-guided and docent-guided tours are available every 15 minutes. The final guided tour of the day will be at 3:45 p.m.

Other upcoming dates are May 20, June 18, during Swedish Days June 24-25, July 15, August 19, Sept. 16 and during the Cottages in the Woods Festival on Oct. 21 and 22.

According to a news release, built in Sandeford, Norway in 1892-1893, the Viking is a copy of the Gokstad, a ship excavated in Norway in 1880. The life-size replica, dubbed the Viking, was sailed from Bergen, Norway, to the Chicago Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair) in 1893. Visitors can learn about construction, crew, voyage across the Atlantic Ocean from Norway to Chicago, local history and significance.