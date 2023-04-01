Power restored to most Kane County residents Saturday morning

Power has been restored to most Kane County residents Saturday morning after about 3,400 customers lost power after last night’s storms.

According to ComEd’s power outage map, about 300 customers remain without power as of 8:30 a.m. in North Aurora, just east of River Street.

About 73 residents in Elgin near Otter Creek Forest Preserve, 61 customers in Wayne, 21 customers just west of Kaneville and fewer than 10 customers near Maple Park also remain without power.

Power was knocked out to 3,452 residents Friday night after severe weather passed through the area.

The number of residents without power had stemmed from 78 outages across Kane County after storms began Friday afternoon across most of northern Illinois, which included severe winds up to 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office has not received any reports of storm damage as of Saturday morning.

No severe weather is expected Saturday, but much of northern Illinois remains under a wind advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming northwest are possible into the afternoon.

Daily Chronicle editor Kelsey Rettke contributed to this report.