More than 3,400 without power in Kane County after Friday’s severe weather

As of 9:52 p.m. Friday, 3,452 ComEd customers in Kane County are without power, according to ComEd’s outage map, following a hazardous Friday that brought with it severe wind, storms and threats of tornadoes.

The number of residents without power stems from 78 outages across Kane County after storms which began Friday afternoon across most of northern Illinois included severe winds up to 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Those without power as of 9:52 p.m. include 480 in North Aurora, 477 in Elburn, 319 in Aurora, 189 in Geneva Township, 176 in Campton Hills, 75 in Hoffman Estates, 31 in Kaneville Township, 22 in Geneva, 20 customers in Batavia, 21 in Elgin, 83 in Elgin Township and 16 in South Elgin, 30 in Carpentersville and fewer than five in St. Charles, ComEd reports.

Severe thunderstorms with the potential for 75 mph winds, tornadoes and hail made their way into northern Illinois Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

At 2:35 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. for McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Will, Livingston, Ford, Iriquois and Cook counties. The watch ended at 10 p.m. Friday.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday for much of northwest Illinois, including parts of La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, southern and eastern Will counties.

Most of northern Illinois was under threat from potentially significant severe storms, including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, Will, and Cook counties.

The National Weather Service recommends Illinoisans have an emergency preparedness plan ready to go in the event of severe weather threats Friday. If a tornado or high wind alert is issued, residents should head to the lowest floor of their home or a sturdy building and away from windows. Those in a vehicle should pull off the road and get into a sturdy building.

Severe weather alerts can be followed on smart phones, in area media outlets, and on the National Weather Services’ social media pages, including live updates on Twitter.