Geneva elementary students encouraged to illustrate parkway tree calendar

GENEVA – More than 2,000 spots are available on Geneva’s parkways to plant trees, and the city is inviting Geneva elementary school students to help create a calendar to illustrate the importance of trees.

The invitation is a plan to help so to help publicize parkway vacancies available for tree plantings, according to a city of Geneva news release. The city’s Student Government Committee is inviting elementary schools to illustrate a calendar that highlights the importance of trees.

The art contest is open to Geneva students in first through fifth grades with a submission deadline of April 17.

Children can use crayons, colored pencils or markers to create their tree artwork on an 8.5-by-11-inch blank sheet of paper.

Submissions can be made in person at City Hall, 22 S. First St., or online at the city’s Parkway Tree Calendar Student Art Contest web page at www.geneva.il.us.

Students are encouraged to read about why trees are important to the environment – how they provide habitat, clean the air, provide oxygen, shade, beauty and tranquility.