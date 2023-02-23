February 23, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Some residents in western Kane County still without power Thursday

By Aimee Barrows
Ice hangs on the grill and bumper of a car parked at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, as a winter storm that produced rain, sleet, freezing rain, and ice moved through McHenry County.

Ice hangs on the grill and bumper of a car parked at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, as a winter storm that produced rain, sleet, freezing rain, and ice moved through McHenry County. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Last night’s ice storm has left some residents in northern and western Kane County without power this morning, and some school districts have been forced to cancel classes.

All schools in Central School District 301 are closed today because of the power outages, while in District U-46, South Elgin High School, Canton and Kenyon Woods middle schools, Clinton, Huff, Lords Park, Ridge Circle, Sunnydale and Willard elementary schools, as well as Illinois Park Early Learning Center and More at Four, are also closed today.

According to ComEd’s outage map, some residents in Valley View, Campton Hills and the northern part of the county near Elgin remain without power.

Residents in parts of McHenry County and far northern Kane County around Carpentersville were most affected by the storm, and thousands of residents remain without power.

Calls to ComEd about power restoration estimates were not immediately returned.

Check back for more information.

Kane County