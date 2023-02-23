Some residents in western Kane County still without power Thursday

Last night’s ice storm has left some residents in northern and western Kane County without power this morning, and some school districts have been forced to cancel classes.

All schools in Central School District 301 are closed today because of the power outages, while in District U-46, South Elgin High School, Canton and Kenyon Woods middle schools, Clinton, Huff, Lords Park, Ridge Circle, Sunnydale and Willard elementary schools, as well as Illinois Park Early Learning Center and More at Four, are also closed today.

According to ComEd’s outage map, some residents in Valley View, Campton Hills and the northern part of the county near Elgin remain without power.

Residents in parts of McHenry County and far northern Kane County around Carpentersville were most affected by the storm, and thousands of residents remain without power.

Calls to ComEd about power restoration estimates were not immediately returned.

Check back for more information.