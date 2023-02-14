Aurora to host ceremony to remember victims of 2019 Pratt Co. mass shooting

The city of Aurora is holding a tribute Wednesday to remember the five men who were killed in a mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. on Feb. 15, 2019.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the ceremony will honor victims Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Trevor Wehner.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and will be available to view at City of Aurora, IL, Government.

The five men were shot and killed when a co-worker -- angry he was being terminated -- opened fire at the warehouse. The gunman also wounded five Aurora police officers before he was killed by police. A sixth Aurora officer was injured while police were entering the building.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, introduced a resolution Feb. 9 to honor the victims of the shooting.

The resolution is co-sponsored by the Illinois Democratic House delegation: Reps. Lauren Underwood, Sean Casten, Danny Davis, Robin Kelly, Brad Schneider, Mike Quigley, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jan Schakowsky, Jesús “Chuy” García, Nikki Budzinski, Jonathan Jackson, Delia Ramirez and Eric Sorensen.

Visitors to the Aurora Historical Society left flowers at the display of crosses constructed in memory of the victims of the Fe.b 15, 2019 Henry Pratt Company shooting in Aurora. (Shea Lazansky)

The Aurora Historical Society is displaying the crosses and some of the memorial items that were erected at the shooting scene, through Feb. 18, at the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Daily Herald reporter Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.