Elburn boy to attend Super Bowl through Make-A-Wish Foundation

It’s the trip of a lifetime for Elburn resident Matthew Kinsella.

The 11-year-old is in Phoenix with his family for the Super Bowl, thanks to the nonprofit organization Make-A-Wish, which grants critically ill children a wish as they undergo treatment.

Matthew, who is one of several Make-A-Wish children from across the country in Arizona this weekend, has a rare genetic disorder, according to a news release from Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Matthew’s Super Bowl experience began Wednesday at a welcome reception for the Make-A-Wish guests, followed by the NFL Honors event Thursday, where the kids met some of the NFL’s biggest stars on the red carpet. On Friday, the kids will get a private tour of State Farm Stadium and show off their football skills at the Super Bowl Experience. On Saturday, the families will enjoy parties courtesy of the Arizona Cardinals and Topgolf, the release stated.

The weekend will culminate as Matthew and his family attend the Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“The Super Bowl is already one of the most anticipated days of the year, but it means even more to our staff, volunteers and supporters who understand the life-changing impact of the wishes being granted at the game,” said Ryan Blackburn, vice president of mission delivery for Make-A-Wish Illinois, in the release. “We hope that the trip provides them with the strength and inspiration needed to face whatever challenges come their way.”

According to the release, Make-A-Wish Illinois was founded in 1985 and has granted more than 17,000 wishes to children across the state who are battling critical illnesses. For information visit wish.org/Illinois.