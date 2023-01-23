Driver leads DeKalb officer, Kane deputy on 100-mile-an-hour pursuit, foot chase

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Schaumburg man, charged with felony aggravated fleeing a police officer, was traveling at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour in a two-county chase, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

When he was finally caught, the driver told deputies he did not know why he was being pulled over, reports stated.

Zyquan T. Terry, 19, of the 1200 block of Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, was charged Dec. 31 with felony aggravated fleeing at 21 miles over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing; misdemeanor resisting a police officer and possession of 31 grams of marijuana; and petty offenses of improper passing on the left, passing in a no-passing zone and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Terry, who was released on his own recognizance, appeared in court remotely last week and is to return with an attorney on Feb. 24, records show.

A Kane County sheriff’s deputy responded to Plank Road and Main Street in Burlington the night before, at 11:20 p.m. Dec. 30, to help locate a white Toyota sedan – Terry’s vehicle – that DeKalb Police said had fled from them, the report stated.

DeKalb Police told deputies when they attempted to stop Terry’s vehicle, he drove through a yard to get away, reports stated.

The Kane deputy pulled into a lighted parking lot to wait and saw the 2019 white Toyota Camry with a matching license plate, put on his emergency lights and followed, the report stated.

The deputy pursued Terry as he traveled at 100 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone at Plank and Burlington roads, according to the sheriff’s report. He disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection of Water and Main streets and at Center and Main streets, turned left to go west on Plank Road and disobeyed a red traffic light at that intersection, the report stated.

The pursuit continued into DeKalb County, where the deputy observed the Toyota pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone, as well as driving into oncoming traffic on a curve in the other direction, the report stated.

The deputy stopped pursuit and returned to Kane County, but was notified by DeKalb Police that Terry turned around and was heading back to Kane County, traveling eastbound on Plank Road, the report stated.

The Kane deputy waited at the west county line, saw the white Toyota traveling east on Plank Road, turned on his lights and siren and began pursuing again, the report stated.

The deputy again saw Terry pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone as well as driving into oncoming traffic again at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour in a zone posted for 50 miles an hour, the report stated.

But this time, Terry was stopped by a spike strip – also called stop sticks – near the intersection of Plank Road and Main Street. The Camry ultimately came to a stop about eight miles later, at the dead end of Old Plank Road, the report stated.

Terry got out of the car and ran, crossing Route 20, going through several yards and into a field at Pasek Farms, 38W718 Plank Road, Elgin. Another deputy chased Terry, ultimately deploying his taser to stop him, reports stated.

The taser stuck in Terry’s puffy jacket, not making contact with his skin, but he went down, was restrained and handcuffed, reports stated.

“I was advised … when asked why he ran, Zyquan stated he did not know why he was being pulled over,” the report stated.

Deputies searched Terry and found 31 grams of marijuana, the report stated.

The sheriff’s office also filed court papers to seize the vehicle Terry was driving.

The most serious charges Terry faces are the two for aggravated fleeing. Both are Class 4 felonies, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

The resisting and possession of marijuana are both Class A misdemeanors, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and fines of up to $2,500 if convicted. The other charges are petty offenses, records show.

Terry does not have an attorney of record and attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.