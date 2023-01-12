Geneva Park District’s BestLife Fitness Centers to host open houses Jan. 14

The Geneva Park District’s BestLife Fitness Centers at Sunset Community Center and Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center will host open houses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

The public is invited to explore the fitness centers, meet the staff and enjoy a free workout and refreshments. Membership discounts and specials on member referrals will also be offered.

According to a news release from the park district, both BestLife Fitness Centers provide the same service, motivational staff, equipment and locker rooms. Visitors are encouraged to learn about the unique features of each center.

The Sunset Community Center location includes a functional fitness studio with TRX equipment, Plyo boxes, slam balls, ropes, kettlebells, saunas in the locker room and a racquetball court. The Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center includes an indoor walking/running track, gymnasium and steam rooms in the locker rooms, the release stated.

For more information about the membership discounts that will be offered on Jan. 14, click here. More information about BestLife Fitness is available at genevaparks.org/bestlife-fitness.