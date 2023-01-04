Batavia’s Chicken Salad Chick to hold grand opening next week

Chicken Salad Chick, a new chicken salad restaurant in Batavia, will hold its grand opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The fast casual chain, which is the first in the Chicago area, was originally scheduled to open last month.

Owners Kim and Garrett Seaman of St. Charles said previously that building and staffing issues were the reasons for the delay.

Kim and Garrett Seaman will open Chicken Salad Chick on Tuesday in Batavia. It will be the national chain's first location in the Chicago area. (John Starks)

Chicken Salad Chick, located at 220 N. Randall Road in the former Crabby Boil location, offers 12 varieties of chicken salad, along with side salads, soups, desserts and more. The restaurant will have a drive-thru, as well as a private event space.

According to a news release, the first 100 guests on Tuesday will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year, with one guest randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.

There will be several other promotions at the restaurant through Saturday, Jan. 14.

Kim Seaman, who previously taught second grade at Louise White Elementary School in Batavia, said in the release that she is excited to serve her neighbors at the restaurant.

“Garrett and I love being part of this tight-knit Batavia community, and when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit,” she said.

The couple also plan to open two additional Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in the Fox Valley area in the future, the release stated.

Chicken Salad Chick will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com.