Batavia Chicken Salad Chick opening delayed until Jan. 10

Chicken Salad Chick fans will have to wait a little longer to get their fix.

Chicken Salad Chick, a popular national chain restaurant, was set to open in Batavia on Tuesday. On Friday, franchise owners Kim and Garrett Seaman said the opening had been pushed back to Jan. 10.

Several circumstances, including building and staffing, contributed to a delay in opening the company’s first suburban location.

“Based on all the variable challenges, we weren’t going to be able to put our best foot forward (on opening day),” Seaman said. “We want to make sure those things are buttoned up perfectly.”

He noted the restaurant is “actively hiring” for daytime staff and that employees will be back at work for training in early January.

Chicken Salad Chick is a national chain restaurant with more than 200 locations in 17 states. The quick-service restaurant chain, popular in the south, is known for its 12 varieties of chicken salad.

The Chicken Salad Chick in Batavia will be the company’s first store in the Chicago area.

Though the opening has been delayed, the Batavia restaurant will still have the same giveaways as originally scheduled, including a free large quick every month, for a year, to the first 100 guests on opening day.

