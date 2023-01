GENEVA – A Big Rock couple welcomed a baby boy to ring in the new year at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, the first baby born at the hospital in 2023.

Ana and Jonathon Flores welcomed their baby boy, who’s name hasn’t yet been chosen, at 11:52 a.m. Sunday, announced Northwestern Medicine this week.

The boy came in at seven pounds, seven ounces and measures 19.5 inches.

It was a happy gift for the new parents, welcoming their first child to start 2023.