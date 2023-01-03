Fiora’s in Geneva closes permanently as of today, citing owner’s health

GENEVA – Fiora’s, a renowned Geneva restaurant at 317 S. Third St., known for its food, ambiance, outdoor patio and live music, announced via social media that it was closing permanently today after 13 years.

The restaurant was owned by Michael and Ann Anastasio.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page, which stated he “suffered a critical health event this past year.”

“He still has a tough road ahead of him that requires our complete focus. For this reason and with great sadness, we announce the closing of Fiora’s effective today (January 3, 2023),” according to the post. “We ask for your understanding and support during this time. Thank you in advance for your prayers as we navigate the coming months.”

Efforts to reach the Anastasio family were unsuccessful.

Al Buchanan, owner of Geneva Wine Cellars and Tasting Room – a neighbor of Fiora’s on Third Street – said his prayers are with Anastasio and his family.

“I think it’s a huge loss for Third Street,” Buchanan said. “Fiora’s was an institution and it was one of my favorite places to dine.”

Buchanan and Anastasio co-founded the Geneva Food and Beverage Association, which opposed a proposed restaurant tax in the city, but instead supported a successful citywide sales tax referendum in 2018. The downtown restaurants and beverage sellers had supported the 0.5% sales tax increase because they opposed the city’s plan to impose a 2% Places for Eating Tax.

“And of course, Mike is one of my favorite people. Having worked with him, I thought he was a gentleman and a true professional in every sense,” Buchanan said. “He was a pleasure to work with in forming and operating the Geneva Food and Beverage Association.”

The association was disbanded after achieving its goal, Buchanan said.

“As I indicated in my Facebook comment, I think his family has their priorities straight. Their number-one priority is Mike’s recovery and I wish them well in that regard,” Buchanan said. “I would hope in some form or fashion, Fiora’s reopens.”

Anastasio was elected village trustee in Wayne in 2017, records show.

Kenneth Shepro, also a Wayne resident, said Anastasio was a big supporter of the Kane County Republican Party, of which Shepro is past-president.

“He was generous in his support and hospitality for the Geneva Republican Party and he was also a big supporter of the village of Wayne and the Wayne Police Department,” Shepro said. “The closing of the restaurant is a tremendous loss.”

Shepro noted that Fiora’s outdoor patio “was a wonderful place for gatherings in the spring and summer.”

“It just leaves an enormous hole in the whole community of Third Street and the Fox Valley,” Shepro said. “I’ve had many wonderful meals there ... Everybody who knows him or the restaurant wishes him good things and a speedy recovery.”

Geneva Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Laura Rush said in a statement that Anastasio was a member since 2009.

“He participated in Restaurant Week and had events at Fiora’s for Geneva Women in Business,” according to the statement. “His food was always good, and during festivals, the outside venue was always full.”

Mayor Kevin Burns said, “The city honors the difficult decision Ann, Mike and Alexa have made and send them our warmest thoughts as they navigate the next chapter in their lives, and of course, thank them for 13 years of hospitality and generosity.”